Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $43.36 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.