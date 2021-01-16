Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in December

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,427,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 2,315,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CBWTF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.59.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 332.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

