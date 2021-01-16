AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

AVB opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 39.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.