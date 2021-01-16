Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading Up 2.4%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.65. Approximately 95,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 72,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 2.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

