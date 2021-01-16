Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. Avast has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

