AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

