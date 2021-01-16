AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.93 ($26.98).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €19.92 ($23.43) on Thursday. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.74.

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

