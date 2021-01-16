Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.32 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.22). Approximately 9,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.51.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.