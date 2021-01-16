Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

AZRE stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

