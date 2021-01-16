AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZRX. Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.