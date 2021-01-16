AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Plans $0.17 Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of AZZ opened at $47.38 on Friday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

