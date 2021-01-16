AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

AZZ stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AZZ by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,629 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 495,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AZZ by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

