B. Riley Boosts Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $12.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $310.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,044.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tilly’s by 10.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

