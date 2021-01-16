B. Riley Comments on Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

