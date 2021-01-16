B. Riley Comments on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.30). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

