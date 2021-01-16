B. Riley Raises Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $68.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. Benchmark reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 348,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,580,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $7,133,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,322,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.