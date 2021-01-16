B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.51.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

