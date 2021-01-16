Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 207.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.66.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $238.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $258.73.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

