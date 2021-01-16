Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $34.55. 10,496,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 9,358,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

