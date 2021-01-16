Banano (BAN) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Banano has a market cap of $1.28 million and $76,233.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00058949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00116527 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.00520131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

