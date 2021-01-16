Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $985.71 million during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

