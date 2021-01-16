Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.66 ($3.13).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

