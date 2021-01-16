BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXS opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

