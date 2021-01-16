Bank of America Begins Coverage on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

ALLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after buying an additional 174,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

