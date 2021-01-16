Bank of America Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $97.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 778,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,500,000 after buying an additional 61,103 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

