Bank of America Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $115.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.