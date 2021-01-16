Barclays Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $67.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.66 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of NetApp by 410.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of NetApp by 329.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $13,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

