Barclays Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $116.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.