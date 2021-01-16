Barclays Reiterates €195.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €154.60 ($181.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -57.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €143.45 and its 200-day moving average is €141.38.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

