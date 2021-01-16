Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Hits $407.29 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $407.29 million and $385.91 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00516928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.50 or 0.04148752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,480,298,565 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

