Bay Rivers Group Sells 258 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

