Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,742 SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the period.

SPMB stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

