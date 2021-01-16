Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 587 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 793.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

