Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $61.30.

