Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 631 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000.

EMXC opened at $59.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $61.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04.

