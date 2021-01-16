Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

