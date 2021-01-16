Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5,466.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $495,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $14,089,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,579,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $101.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.