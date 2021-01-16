Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $17.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

