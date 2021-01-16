Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

