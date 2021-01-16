Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 697.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 190.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,291,000 after acquiring an additional 311,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide.

