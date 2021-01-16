Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

