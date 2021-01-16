Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

