Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,742 SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $26.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

