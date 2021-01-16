Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

PEP opened at $141.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.