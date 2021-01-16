Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,885,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

