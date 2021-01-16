BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Plans Dividend of $0.14

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

BCBP opened at $12.22 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

