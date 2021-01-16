Beacon Financial Group Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $888,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 51.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $6,021,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

