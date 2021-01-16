Beacon Financial Group Buys 428 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,923,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

