Beacon Financial Group Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Natixis increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

