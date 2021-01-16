Beacon Financial Group Has $626,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.